(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 09-
OVERVIEW
-- On Oct. 11, 2011, we lowered our ratings on Confederacion Espanola de
Cajas de Ahorros (CECA) and Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Gipuzkoa y
San Sebastian (Kutxa) to A-/Negative/A-2 and A-/Watch Neg/A-2, respectively.
-- As a consequence of these downgrades, remedy action triggers were
breached in both the swap and bank account agreements in five Spanish RMBS
transactions. We understand that although the contractual remedy period is
still in force for the bank accounts, it has elapsed for the swaps.
-- In the five transactions, remedy actions provided for in the
transaction documents include the posting of collateral within 10 business
days of the counterparty downgrade; however, we have received confirmation
that it has not been posted and that no other remedy action that would satisfy
our criteria have been taken either.
-- We have today lowered our ratings on the classes of notes that were
rated above the rating on the swap counterparties to the issuer credit rating
on the counterparty, as we consider that mitigating factors in these
transactions are as of today absent. Under our criteria, there is now a direct
link between the rating on the affected notes and the swap counterparty.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'A- (sf)' its credit ratings on eight
classes of notes in five AyT Spanish residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions.
Specifically, we have lowered our ratings on:
-- AyT NovaCaixaGalicia Hipotecario I, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos'
class A notes;
-- AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario FTA Sa Nostra I's class A notes;
-- AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario FTA CCM I's class A notes;
-- AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario FTA Caixa Manlleu I's class A and B
notes; and
-- AyT Kutxa Hipotecario IV, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos' class A1,
A2, and B notes (see list below).
On Oct. 11, 2011, we lowered our ratings on Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de
Ahorros (CECA) and Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Gipuzkoa y San
Sebastian (Kutxa) to A-/Negative/A-2 and A-/Watch Neg/A-2, respectively (see
"Spain's Slowing Economy And Depressed Real Estate Market Prompt Negative
Rating Actions On 15 Spanish Banks").
As a consequence of these downgrades, remedy action triggers were breached in
both the swap and bank account contracts. We understand that although the
remedy period is still in force for the bank accounts, it has elapsed for the
swaps.
In these five transactions, remedy actions include the posting of collateral
within 10 business days of the counterparty downgrade. We have now received
written confirmation that collateral has not been posted, despite what we
understood to be initial considerations to do so, and that no other remedy
action that would satisfy our criteria have been taken either. Given the
seasoning and the credit enhancement levels in these transactions, under our
criteria, swaps would need to be in place in all of them to achieve a higher
rating than the issuer credit rating (ICR) on the counterparty (see
"Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions,"
published on Dec. 6, 2010).
We have therefore downgraded the classes of notes that had ratings above the
rating on the swap counterparties to the ICR on the counterparty, as we
consider that relevant mitigants to the counterparty risk we see in these
transactions are as of today absent. Under our criteria, there is now a direct
link between the rating on the affected notes and the swap counterparty.
The securitized portfolios comprise mortgages granted to individuals for the
acquisition of first residential properties.
AyT NovaCaixaGalicia Hipotecario I, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos was
issued in September 2011 by NovaCaixaGalicia Banco S.A.
AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario FTA Sa Nostra I was issued in July 2007 by
Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de las Baleares (Sa Nostra). We did not rate
the transaction until May 2011.
AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario FTA CCM I was issued in December 2007 by
Caja de Ahorros de Castilla La Mancha (CCM). We did not rate the transaction
until February 2011.
AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario FTA Caixa Manlleu I was issued in August
2009 by Caixa d'Estalvis Comarcal de Manlleu.
AyT Kutxa Hipotecario IV, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos was issued in May
2009 by Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Gipuzkoa y San Sebastian.