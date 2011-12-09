(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 09-

-- Liquidity at Germany-based defense contractor Heckler & Koch GmbH has tightened further in the third quarter of 2011 and we do not anticipate a significant improvement in the fourth quarter.

-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Heckler & Koch to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'.

-- We are also lowering the issue rating on the group's EUR295 million bond to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view of the risk that further pressure on liquidity could affect Heckler & Koch's operations and interest payments in 2012.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Germany-based defense contractor Heckler & Koch GmbH to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. The outlook is negative.

At the same time, we lowered the issue rating on Heckler & Koch's EUR295 million 9.5% senior secured notes due 2018 to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. The recovery rating on this instrument is unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The downgrade reflects our assessment that Heckler & Koch's liquidity profile has deteriorated to "weak" from "less than adequate" under our criteria. This is primarily due to higher working capital investments caused by product delivery delays, in turn caused by export license delays, and higher cash interest after the group's recent refinancing. As a result, we project that the group will have negative free operating cash flow in 2011, eliminating nearly all unrestricted cash. We understand that there could be a slight shortage of liquidity by the end of 2011, which we believe could be covered by the postponement of trade payables. Although we anticipate some liquidity improvements in the first quarter of 2012 due to cash inflows from delayed deliveries, we think any delay in improving the cash flow could endanger the bond interest payment of EUR14 million in May 2012.

The negative outlook reflects our opinion of the possibility that Heckler & Koch's very tight liquidity will not improve in the first quarter of 2012. This situation could in our view arise because the completion of delayed orders will likely put the company at risk of not being able to cover its operating needs over the next few weeks. In addition to the short-term liquidity risk, we are also concerned about the group's liquidity position over the next 12 months, which could potentially put its interest payments of EUR14 million in May and November 2012 at risk.

Under our base case, we believe that the company will improve its cash flow position on the back of the completion of delayed orders and the order book as of Sept. 30, 2011, which is about nine months. We note, however, that despite satisfactory profitability, Heckler & Koch's cash generation is weak, and, as a result, limited downward diversions from our base-case assumptions could create significant liquidity stress. These downward diversions could, for example, come from a weaker order book or further delays in export license approvals.

An outlook revision to stable or an upgrade would in our view depend on the group's ability to significantly improve its liquidity position for the next 12 months.

