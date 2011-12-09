(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 09- Fitch Ratings has upgraded Pallas CDO II B.V. (Pallas CDO II), a cash flow securitisation of structured finance assets, as follows.

Class A-1-a (XS0268818209): upgraded to 'BBB-sf' from 'BBsf'; Stable Outlook

Class A-1-d (XS0271520669): upgraded to 'BBB-sf' from 'BBsf'; Stable Outlook

Class A-2 (XS0268904546): upgraded to 'B+sf' from 'CCCsf'; Stable Outlook

Class B (XS0268818548): upgraded to 'B-sf' from 'CCsf'; Stable Outlook

Class C (XS0268818894): upgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'Csf'

Class D-1-a (XS0268819199): upgraded to 'CCsf' from 'Csf'

Class D-1-b (XS0268819272): upgraded to 'CCsf' from 'Csf'

The upgrades reflect the sustained improvement in the portfolio's credit quality since the notes were downgraded in December 2009. Since the last review in January 2011 when the notes were affirmed, the 'CCCsf' and below bucket has fallen to 2.5% of the portfolio from 11.9%, while current defaults have decreased to EUR1.9m from EUR3.8m. The two largest industry sectors are RMBS at 58% of the portfolio and CMBS at 28%. All the over-collateralisation (OC) and interest coverage (IC) tests are currently passing their trigger levels. The OC tests have demonstrated significant improvement since their lowest point in May 2010.

Since the credit crisis, the portfolio manager has tried to build par by repurchasing EUR12m of senior notes and buying discounted assets. This has helped mitigate some of the defaults and portfolio deterioration sustained since close, and the performing portfolio and principal cash currently stands at EUR418m compared to a total liabilities balance of EUR420m. The transaction exited its reinvestment period in October this year. However, the portfolio manager has the discretion to continue to reinvest certain principal proceeds including unscheduled principal proceeds, and sales proceeds from credit improved and credit impaired assets subject to compliance with certain conditions.

Since the last review in January, Fitch notes that the portfolio manager has traded into higher-rated assets, which has improved the portfolio credit quality and the OC tests, the latter by reducing the ratings-based haircuts. The manager has also traded out of UK assets into Spanish assets, particularly into Spanish prime RMBS, which now makes up 25% of the portfolio. Of this, 5.6% of the portfolio comprises 2006-2007 vintage Spanish prime RMBS assets.

Fitch observes that the assets from the peripheral eurozone countries (i.e. Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece) have increased to 47% of the portfolio compared to 29% in December 2009 when the notes were last downgraded. In Fitch's view, the portfolio is exposed to the performance of securitisations from those jurisdictions, and the agency will closely monitor the impact of the sovereign pressures in the peripheral eurozone countries on the transaction.

Fitch believes that a material risk for the transaction is that the portfolio's underlying structured finance assets' maturity may extend beyond their reported weighted average expected life. This was taken into account in the agency's portfolio analysis.

Pallas CDO II has an event of default (EoD) trigger if the senior tranches become under-collateralised. The agency estimated from the May 2010 report that there was only a 2.7% of OC buffer above the EoD trigger remaining. This cushion has since improved and now stands at a relatively healthy 14%, as estimated from the October 2011 report. If the portfolio experiences further negative credit migration such that the senior tranches become under-collateralised, the EoD trigger could present an additional pressure point for the transaction, where the senior noteholders could vote to liquidate the transaction, potentially at a loss to one or more classes of noteholders.