OVERVIEW

-- Following a dependent rating action, we have lowered to 'A (sf)' from 'A+ (sf)' our rating on the series 7 notes issued by Asset Repackaging Trust Six.

-- We should have lowered the rating to 'A (sf)' in September 2011, but did not do so because of an administrative error.

-- We have also placed the rating on CreditWatch negative, following the eurozone sovereign CreditWatch placements made on Dec. 5, 2011.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'A (sf)' from 'A+ (sf)' its credit rating on the series 7 notes issued by Asset Repackaging Trust Six B.V. At the same time, we placed the rating on CreditWatch negative.

Today's rating actions follow our recent rating actions on the underlying collateral. According to the transaction documents, the rating on the series 7 notes is weak-linked to the rating on the underlying collateral. Under our criteria applicable to transactions such as this, we would generally reflect changes to the rating on the collateral in our rating on the notes (see "Related Criteria And Research").

Due to an administrative error, we did not lower this rating in September 2011. Today's downgrade corrects this error.

Today's CreditWatch placement follows the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) sovereign CreditWatch placements made on Dec. 5, 2011 (see related articles below). Following the sovereign CreditWatch placements, we have also placed on CreditWatch negative tranches such as the series 7 issuance where the underlying assets are sovereign assets.

