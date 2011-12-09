(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 09- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its ratings on the senior secured
issues of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (ABN AMRO; A+/Watch Neg/A-1) by lowering them to 'A+'
from 'AA-'. The rating action aligns the issue ratings with the 'A+' long-term counterparty
credit rating on ABN AMRO under our revised bank criteria published on Nov. 9, 2011.
In addition, the 'A+' rating on ABN AMRO's senior secured issues was placed on
CreditWatch with negative implications, in line with the Dec. 8, 2011,
placement of the long-term counterparty credit rating on ABN AMRO on
CreditWatch negative.
Due to an error, the ratings were not equalized with ABN AMRO's long-term
counterparty credit rating following a change in our criteria in 2009.
RATINGS LIST
Downgraded; CreditWatch Action
To From
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Senior Secured A+/Watch Neg AA-