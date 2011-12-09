(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 09- With macro issues impeding the chances of a sustained recovery, U.S. structured
finance faces numerous uncertainties headed into 2012, according to Fitch Ratings.
Analysts will be reviewing Fitch's 2012 outlook for structured finance during a webcast to
take place this morning beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. Following a brief overview by call leader
Kevin Duignan, speakers will be as follows:
-- Michael Dean (ABS);
-- Huxley Somerville (CMBS);
-- Grant Bailey (RMBS);
-- Kevin Kendra (Structured Credit).
Prepared remarks will last approximately 45 minutes and be followed by a brief Q&A session.
If you have specific questions you want addressed during the webcast, please forward them to
'corporate.events@fitchratings.com'.
To register for the webcast, please click here.
'here
efault.htm?cm_mmc=Eloqua-_-Email-_-LM_SF%20NA%2fNYC%202011%2fNov%2f30%20Outlook%
202012%20Webcast%20SF-_-0000'
Dial-in Information
U.S./Canada: +1-888-669-0684
International: +1-201-604-0469