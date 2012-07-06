(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Auto ABS FCT Compartiment 2011-1's (Auto ABS 2011) EUR956m notes at 'AAAsf' with a Stable Outlook.

The affirmation reflects the good performance of the underlying receivables. In addition, although the transaction is still in its revolving period, the characteristics of the portfolio as of end-May 2012 are in line with those at closing (in particular, the portfolio breakdown by product type and the weighted average interest rate are unchanged). The revolving period will end by December 2012.

As of end-May 2012, the class A notes benefited from 8.95% credit enhancement, through the subordinated class B notes. In addition, the transaction benefits from a general reserve aimed at liquidity available to cover senior fees, swap payments and interest payments on the class A notes. This reserve may provide credit enhancement to the extent that, while amortising along with the notes, the excess of the reserve will flow through the relevant priority of payments and provide additional excess spread, available to cure any amount registered on the principal deficiency ledger.

The transaction has performed in line with Fitch's base case assumptions in terms of gross defaults, recoveries and net defaults. As of end-May 2012, the cumulative gross default ratio stood at 0.3% compared to a base case of 0.4% for the same period and the cumulative net default ratio was 0.2% versus a base case assumption of 0.4%. Furthermore, while delinquency levels have been slightly increasing since closing, the level of 1.8% reached as of end-May 2012 remains within the lower range of the delinquency levels observed in the historical data. Finally, the transaction reported strong excess spread levels (annualised level of 4.5% as of June 2012).

While the impact of a possible rise in unemployment levels in the medium term is of some concern for borrowers of consumer loans in France, Fitch considers the structural features in place provide sufficient protection for the class A notes.

The transaction is a securitisation of auto loan receivables originated in France by Compagnie Generale de Credit aux Particuliers (Credipar). Banque PSA Finance, Credipar's parent Company is 100% owned by Peugeot S.A. (PSA, 'BB+'/Stable).

