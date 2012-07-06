(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We have observed a decrease in OJSC Alfa-Bank's nonperforming loans and credit costs, indicating gradually improving asset quality.

-- We are revising our outlook on Alfa-Bank to positive from stable and affirming our 'BB/B' credit ratings and 'ruAA' Russia national scale rating.

-- The positive outlook reflects that we could raise our ratings on Alfa-Bank if its risk position continues to improve, demonstrated by a track record of credit costs and nonperforming loans below the sector average, as well as moderate loan growth.

Rating Action

On July 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Russia-based OJSC Alfa-Bank to positive from stable. The 'BB' long-term and 'B' short-term counterparty credit ratings, as well as the 'ruAA' Russia national scale rating were affirmed.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects our view of the bank's improving asset quality, demonstrated in a decrease in nonperforming loans and credit costs since 2010. Alfa-Bank's track record of working out problem loans, effective collection, and prudent risk management positively distinguishes it from domestic peers.

We continue to assess Alfa-Bank's risk position as "moderate," as defined in our criteria, but may revise it to "adequate" if the bank's nonperforming loan metrics and growth in reserves coverage remain better than the industry average. This is supported by the bank's capabilities in working out problematic loans. In our view, this sustained improvement would mitigate the bank's high and above-system-average single-party concentration in its loan portfolio and its foreign currency exposure.

Alfa-Bank's asset quality mirrored that of the entire Russian banking system throughout 2009. The rebound of loan quality in 2010 and 2011, however, has been faster than the overall market, due in part to Alfa-Bank's more aggressive loan collection measures. Importantly, the absolute amount of nonperforming assets has halved since the peak in 2009 and the ratio of problem loans (including loans overdue by more than one day and loans not past due with signs of impairment) went down to about 5% in 2011 from 7.5% in 2010. Our base-case scenario forecasts a continuation of this positive trend, although at a slower pace than in 2011. Alfa-Bank's credit loss track record is superior to that of peers': Its new loan loss provisions were 0.6% of customer loans in 2011, compared with 2% on average for the main domestic peers.

Despite these positive elements, we continue to monitor very closely other types of risks embedded in Alfa-Bank's balance sheet. First, about 40% of assets and liabilities are in foreign currency, mostly dollars, leaving the bank vulnerable to fluctuations in the value of the ruble. We note however that the net position in foreign currency is close to zero, while foreign currency loans are extended to companies with revenues in foreign currency. Second, concentrations in Alfa-Bank's portfolio remain high and exceed peers'. The top 20 loans are about 252% of adjusted total equity, including business with the Alfa Group consortium, and a still high 212% excluding the group entities. However, we note that the top 20 concentrations relative to total loans gradually decreased in 2011.

Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on Alfa-Bank on its 'bb' anchor for banks operating predominantly in Russia, as well as its view of Alfa-Bank's "adequate" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "average" funding, "adequate" liquidity, and "moderate systemic importance" in Russia. Alfa-Bank and its affiliated companies, including Amsterdam Trade Bank (not rated), are owned by ABH Financial Ltd.(ABHFL), a limited liability company registered in the Republic of Cyprus.