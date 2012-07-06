(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 06 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Jodhani Exports' (Jodhani) INR250m fund-based facilities a National Short-Term 'Fitch A4(ind)' rating.

The ratings are constrained by Jodhani's stretched liquidity position as reflected by its fund-based working capital utilisation averaging 98.9% during April 2011 to June 2012. This is a result of the company's high working capital requirements arising from a long credit period offered to clients and inherently high inventory levels. Provisional results for FY12 (year end March) indicate that the benefit from a long credit period availed from suppliers of 159 days (FY11: 148 days) and reduced inventory days of 186 (FY11: 226 days) was partly offset by increased receivables of 116 days (FY11: 93 days). Hence, although net working capital declined in FY12, it was still high at 143 days (FY11: 171 days).

The ratings are also constrained by Jodhani's low and volatile EBIDTA margins due to volatile diamond prices, forex fluctuations, and intense competition due to the fragmented nature of the industry. Margins in FY12 and FY11 stood at 5.1% and 5.6% respectively, after increasing to 7% in FY10 from 6.5% in FY09.

The ratings draw strength from Jodhani's three decades of experience in diamond manufacturing and its positive cash flow from operations over FY08-FY12.

Delays in debt servicing would result in negative rating action.

Established in 1989, Jodhani is a partnership firm, with its head office in Mumbai and factories in Gujarat. In FY12, revenue were INR1,015.8m (FY11: INR846.2m), operating EBITDA was INR151.7m (INR47.7m), and interest coverage (operating EBITDA/gross interest expense) was 3.9x (3.7x) as per the provisional results. Total debt in FY12 stood at INR248.5m.