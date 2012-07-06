(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 06 -
Ratings -- Thomas Cook Group PLC ---------------------------------- 06-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/-- Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Amusement and
recreation, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
06-Jul-2012 B-/-- B-/--
25-Nov-2011 B/-- B/--
29-Mar-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
£300 mil 7.75% nts due 04/22/2017 B- 06-Jul-2012
EUR400 mil 6.75% nts due 04/22/2015 B- 06-Jul-2012