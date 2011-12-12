(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 12- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Allianz Fire And Marine Insurance Japan Ltd. (AZFM; AA-/Negative/--) are
unaffected by the placement of the insurer's German-based parent, Allianz SE
(AZSE; AA/Watch Neg/A-1+), on CreditWatch with negative implications.
On Dec. 9, 2011, we placed our 'AA' long-term counterparty credit and insurer
financial strength ratings on AZSE and its related core entities on CreditWatch
negative. However, our ratings on the Japanese subsidiary, AZFM, were excluded
from the aforementioned CreditWatch placement, based on our current view that,
even if we were to lower the ratings on the Allianz group, any downgrades are
likely to be limited to one notch.
We consider AZFM as a core subsidiary of AZSE, based on our group rating
methodology for insurance companies. Under the criteria, the ratings on a core
subsidiary generally move in tandem with those on other core entities within
the group. The ratings on AZFM, however, are one notch below the ratings on
the other core entities in the group as they are constrained by the sovereign
ratings on Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+), given the insurer's business franchise
and asset mix are highly concentrated in Japan's domestic market.
The negative CreditWatch placement of the Allianz group companies is
prompted by our negative CreditWatch placement of the 15 members of the European
Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) on Dec. 5, 2011. Our CreditWatch
placement of the Allianz group reflects the aggregate effects of exposure to
eurozone sovereign debt, related bank debt and deposits, the resulting
potential impact on capital adequacy, and the impact of the expected slowdown
in economic activity in the eurozone. In our opinion, even if the ratings on
other Allianz group companies are lowered, any downgrades are likely to be
limited to one notch, which would bring the ratings to the same level as the
current ratings on AZFM. Thus, the negative CreditWatch placement of the
Allianz group companies would not have any immediate impact on the ratings on
AZFM.
