Dec 12- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-1' short-term corporate credit rating to Korea Gas Corp.'s (KOGAS; A/Stable/A-1) $4 billion Euro-Commercial Paper Program.

The ratings on KOGAS reflect Standard & Poor's opinion that there is an extremely high likelihood of the government of the Republic of Korea (foreign currency A/Stable/A-1; local currency A+/Stable/A-1) providing timely and sufficient extraordinary support to KOGAS in times of financial distress.

We assess the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on KOGAS to be 'bbb-', reflecting the company's strong business profile, based on its solid market position as Korea's sole transmitter and distributor of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Offsetting this positive factor is deterioration in the company's financial risk profile due to the government's intermittent suspension of the cost pass-through tariff system, which ensures domestic wholesale LNG tariffs reflect international prices, and the company's rapid expansion into the overseas exploration and production business.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that KOGAS will continue to benefit from government support because, as Korea's sole wholesale LNG distributor, it plays an essential role in securing a stable LNG supply.

The ratings on KOGAS could come under downward pressure if the company's policy role or link to government weaken, such as if the government reduces its stake in the company or the company's SACP deteriorates to below 'bb-'.