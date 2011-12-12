(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 12- Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk's (Mandiri) Long-term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+' with Positive Outlook. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The affirmations reflect Mandiri's improved underlying profitability, satisfactory asset quality and adequate coverage of non-performing loans (NPLs). The ratings also reflect Mandiri's status as Indonesia's largest state-owned bank, and its adequate capital.

Rapid loan growth may affect the bank's capital position and/or asset quality and exert pressure on the bank's Viability 'bb+' Rating. However, this may be mitigated by Mandiri's strong underlying profitability and high provision cover.

The Positive Outlook is in line with that of the sovereign rating. A sovereign rating upgrade could lead to a similar rating change for the bank, given its significant government ownership and systemic importance as Indonesia's largest bank (13.3% of total system assets at end-September 2011). Downside risk is limited given the IDR at the Support Rating Floor of 'BB+'.

Mandiri's underlying profitability remains sound, with the return on assets having improved to 2.7% at end-September 2011 (2010: 2.3%). This was supported by a larger loan base, as well as by stronger fee income and manageable provision charges, despite lower net interest margins.

NPLs increased to 2.4% at end-Q311 from 2.2% at end-2010 due to a slight weakening of its corporate and commercial loan portfolios. However, Mandiri's NPLs remained below the industry average of 2.7% at end-Q311 and were 155% covered.

The bank's Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (CAR) and total CAR increased to 12.9% and 15.6% at end-September 2011, respectively, (2010: 10.1% and 13.4%). An equity injection via right issues in Q111 and earnings retention helped offset the capital reduction from Basel II operational risk implementation and loan growth.

Mandiri was publicly listed in 2003 and remains majority-owned by the Indonesian government (60% as at end-September 2011).

Mandiri's ratings:

- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BB+', Outlook Positive

- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B';

- Support Floor Rating affirmed at 'BB+'

- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'

- Individual Rating affirmed at 'C/D'

