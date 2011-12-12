(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 12- Fitch Ratings has assigned PT Surya Artha Nusantara Finance's (SANF) proposed rupiah bond II/2011 of up to IDR750bn a National Long-Term rating of 'AA(idn)'. The bond has a maturity of up to three years. The proceeds from the proposed issue will be used to support the company's business growth.

The bond rating is identical to SANF's National Long-Term rating of 'AA(idn)', which has a Stable Outlook. The National rating reflects strong support and commitment from its majority 60% shareholder, Astra International (AI), which is 50.11% owned by Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd, part of Jardine Matheson Group.

SANF was established in 1983 by Astra Group as a heavy equipment leasing business. Marubeni Group owns the remaining 40%.