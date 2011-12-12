(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 12- Fitch Ratings says the 2012 outlook for the EMEA building materials segment is
Stable despite difficulties in the sector.
The full report "2012 Outlook: EMEA Building Materials" looks at the current difficult
market situation for the building materials segment and the potential impact on the ratings of
the main issuers.
Fitch believes that the sector will continue to face the same negative issues in 2012 as
those which emerged in 2011, such as poor growth and margin deterioration. In mature markets,
volumes will see only modest recovery or even a further decline in certain regions, such as
southern Europe. Emerging markets could continue to see a better trend in volumes. However,
margins will continue to be under pressure due to overcapacity in some markets, such as India or
north Africa, and cost inflation. Therefore, Fitch does not anticipate any major recovery in
margins in 2012.
However, the agency anticipates that EMEA building material companies will enter 2012 with
better credit profiles than a year ago and have sufficient room to cope with another challenging
year, with limited risks for rating downgrades. The agency expects issuers to maintain strict
financial discipline and to maintain cash preservation measures. While an improvement in credit
profiles achieved in 2011 allows for some increase in capex and dividends, these could be cut
again should economic conditions worsen.
In addition, Fitch believes that liquidity across the issuers in the sector is strong and
the refinancing risk is limited. Most of the companies have sufficient financial flexibility to
handle capital market volatility.
A worsening in macroeconomic conditions represents the major risk factor for a negative
change in the sector's rating outlook. A new recession in North America with a spill over effect
in Western Europe would materially impact the sector's operating performance, particularly for
those companies with limited exposure to Asia and other emerging markets. Issuers more exposed
to emerging markets countries could sustain a moderate recession in mature countries with only
limited risk to their ratings.
