(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 09 -
Overview
-- We expect JLR to sustain its improved operating performance,
underpinned by strong sales across geographies.
-- Tata Motors' competitive position and cash flow stability have
improved, in our opinion.
-- We are raising our long-term corporate credit rating on India-based
Tata Motors to 'BB' from 'BB-'. We are also raising the issue ratings on the
company's senior unsecured notes to 'BB' from 'BB-'.
-- The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Tata Motors will
sustain its improved operating performance and maintain debt protection
measures commensurate with the rating.
Rating Action
On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
corporate credit rating on India-based automaker Tata Motors Ltd. to 'BB' from
'BB-'. The outlook is positive. At the same time, we raised the issue ratings
on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'BB' from 'BB-'.
Rationale
We upgraded Tata Motors because we believe the company's competitive position
and cash flow stability have improved. We assess the company's business risk
profile as "fair". Tata Motors' "significant" financial risk profile reflects
our expectation that the company's ratio of consolidated debt to EBITDA will
be about 2.0x-2.5x in 2013. Our view is based on the improved operating
performance of Jaguar Land Rover PLC (JLR; BB-/Positive/--), which is Tata
Motors' fully owned U.K. subsidiary. JLR, which accounted for about 60% of
Tata Motors' consolidated revenues and two-thirds of its EBITDA in the fiscal
year ended March 31, 2012, outperformed our expectations. We expect JLR to
sustain the improvement in its operating performance.