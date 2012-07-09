(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 09 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lloyd's of London's (Lloyd's)
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+'. Fitch has also affirmed the
Society of Lloyd's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and Lloyd's
Insurance Company (China) Ltd's IFS rating at 'A+'. All three ratings have
Stable Outlooks. Fitch has additionally affirmed Lloyd's subordinated debt
issues at 'BBB+' (see below).
The affirmations reflect the strong financial profile of Lloyd's, which has
demonstrated the ability to absorb what proved to be an unprecedented level of
natural catastrophe losses sustained by the insurance industry during 2011. The
rating actions also reflect Fitch's expectations that Lloyd's earnings will
recover through 2012, driven by a marked improvement in the underwriting result.
The agency's central forecast includes a pre-tax profit of GBP1.6bn and combined
ratio of 95%, assuming a normalised level of catastrophe losses through the
remainder of 2012. Lloyd's strong capital position and the conservative
allocation of both several and mutual assets are also viewed as positive rating
factors.
Fitch remains cautious about the significance that rising premium prices will
play in improving 2012 profitability, noting that meaningful premium rate rises
during H112 have been confined to loss affected insurance classes and
geographies. This expectation is reflected by the Stable Outlook.
The historical volatility of Lloyd's results has been driven by its substantial
exposure to catastrophe events, which has resulted in
higher-than-industry-average losses in years of significant catastrophe
activity. Fitch continues to view the work of Lloyds' Performance Management
Directorate (PMD), which reviews and controls the performance of individual
syndicates, as a key mechanism in improving the stability of earnings at Lloyd's
in the medium term.
A marked erosion of capital strength, as measured on Fitch's risk-adjusted
basis, but also considering losses falling to central fund assets, and poor
underwriting performance relative to peers could lead to a downgrade.
Key drivers for an upgrade would be a reduced level of earnings volatility and
underwriting results versus peers, in the wake of a large catastrophe event, or
evidence of earnings resilience during a prolonged period of increased
attritional losses and lower premium pricing conditions.
Market participants at Lloyd's collectively underwrote GBP23.5bn of gross
written premiums in 2011, a y-o-y increase of 3.9% (6% at a constant rate of
exchange) and a loss before tax of GBP516m. Lloyd's has a global franchise and
operates in over 200 countries and territories. It is a leading market for
reinsurance and specialist property, casualty, marine, energy and aviation
insurance.
The subordinated debt ratings are as follows:
GBP300m 6.875% per annum subordinated debt with final maturity in November 2025,
callable from November 2015, affirmed at 'BBB+'
EUR253m 5.625% per annum subordinated debt with final maturity in November 2024,
callable from November 2014, affirmed at 'BBB+'
GBP392m 7.421% per annum perpetual subordinated debt, callable in 2017, affirmed
at 'BBB+'