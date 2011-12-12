(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 12-
-- European Bearing Corporation (EBC) is Russia's largest producer of
bearings.
-- Notwithstanding high market shares, EBC faces increasing competition
and longer-term demand for bearings in Russia depends on the viability and
international competitiveness of EBC's customers.
-- EBC's current group and borrowing structure is complex and constrains
the group's growth and strategic ambitions.
-- We are assigning our 'B+' corporate credit rating and 'ruA+' Russia
national scale rating to EBC.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that profitable growth will
support debt repayments and limited capital expenditures within loan covenants.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'B+' long-term
corporate credit and 'ruA+' Russia national scale ratings to Russian OJSC European Bearing
Corporation (EBC). The outlook is stable.
Our ratings on EBC reflect our view of EBC's business risk profile as "weak"
and financial risk profile as "aggressive", as our criteria define these
terms.
EBC is Russia's largest producer of bearings for railroad rolling stock,
aviation and defense, industrial, and automotive applications. Notwithstanding
high market shares in key sectors, EBC faces increasing competition from both
leading global and low-cost Chinese producers of bearings. The longer-term
demand for bearings in Russia depends on the viability and international
competitiveness of EBC's customers.
EBC's current group and borrowing structure, while effectively protecting
creditors, is complex and constrains the group's growth and strategic
ambitions. ECB might refinance these facilities by issuing ruble bonds, terms
of which are not yet known. We see EBC's liquidity cushion as "less than
adequate", because of the scheduled amortization payments, or, if EBC
refinances with bonds, because of near- or medium-term bullet maturities or
puts.
The stable outlook reflects our view that, as EBC continues to rebound from
the sharp 2009 recessionary downturn, profitable growth will support debt
repayments and limited capital expenditures within covenants under a loan from
the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD; AAA/Stable A-1+), or the
likely more flexible covenants of a ruble bond. Adjusted debt-to-EBITDA coverage maintained at
2.5x or below and funds from operations to debt remaining at 20%-30% are consistent with the
current ratings if EBC's markets and competitiveness continue to improve steadily.
If EBC's trading performance and working-capital management--and hence, cash
flow adequacy--are robust, we could raise the ratings. If EBC refinances the
EBRD facility, an upgrade would also be contingent on a good spread of debt
maturities and a commitment to moderate financial policies broadly in line
with the current loan agreement.
Alternatively, if future financing does not include sufficient backup funding
to cover the bullet maturities and potential puts of bonds, if creditors do
not have a clear claim against the cash flows and assets of all important
units of the group, or if EBC's market positions and competitiveness
deteriorate, we could lower the ratings.
