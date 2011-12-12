(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 12- Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed Trade finance and Investments's (TFI) National
Long-Term rating at 'BB+(lka)'. The Outlook is Stable.
The rating factors in TFI's strong asset quality, capitalization, and
profitability metrics for a small-sized registered finance company (RFC). The
rating is, however, constrained by its narrow product diversity, comprising
mainly hire purchase and leases, and limited funding sources.
A rating upgrade may occur if TFI increases its funding and product diversity,
while maintaining sound asset quality, liquidity and profitability. A rating
downgrade may occur if TFI is unable to change its asset mix (reducing exposure
to two-stroke three-wheelers) and its profitability and asset quality
deteriorate significantly relative to peers.
TFI's loan book grew by 34% for the six months ended September 2011 (H112) and
37% in FY11 as the demand for vehicle leases increased in the post-war economy.
In addition, the company increased its network by opening a branch in Jaffna,
which will provide access to a new clientele.
Advances in arrears over three months/gross loans ratio improved to 10.2% in
H112 from 16.3% at FYE11. Its non-performing loan ratio (which is the regulatory
level for provisioning) also improved to 2.9% at end-H112 from 4.7% at end-FY11.
This ratio compared well with peers, and was mainly driven by concerted
recoveries and loan growth.
Strong capitalization is indicated by TFI's significantly high equity-to-asset
ratio of 57% in H112, compared with the sector average of 16%. Its internal
capital generation has been strong in light of its strong profitability with net
interest margins at 20.1% (annualized) for H112 (FYE11: 18.7%). The company has
planned additional branch expansions from 2012 onwards; therefore, Fitch expects
cost/average assets to increase (H112: 5.6% (annualized)).
TFI's liquidity ratio was well above sector at 43% at H112. Given the company's
ongoing deposit mobilisation plans for new branches, Fitch expects its liquidity
ratios to reduce from historical averages in the near term, but remain above the
sector average of 20%, as the company funds loan growth at the branches.
However, Fitch expects TFI to normalize its loan/deposit ratios at each branch
as deposit mobilisation occurs at the branch level. Currently majority of TFI's
deposits, which accounted for 37% of total assets as at H112, are primarily from
related parties (H112: 62%).
Incorporated in 1978, TFI is an RFC. It has been in operation for 33 years and
is currently run by the owners of Jetwing Group (the Cooray family), with over
75% stake. TFI was listed in the Stock Exchange in September 2011 and currently
has an asset base of LKR739m. It operates through three branches - one each in
Colombo, Jaffna and Kilinochchi, and has a staff strength of 29.