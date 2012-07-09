BRIEF-Indos Q4 net profit increases to 1.5 mln zlotys yoy
* Q4 revenue 3.1 million zlotys ($760,978.96) versus 2.9 million zlotys year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 09 -
Overview
-- Cape Verde's twin deficits (external and fiscal) have widened considerably in recent years, but in the medium term we expect these will narrow. We also believe Cape Verde will remain politically stable, relative to peers, and that real GDP growth will stay moderately strong.
-- Ongoing dependence on crisis-hit European economies for trade, investment, and tourists poses risks.
-- We have affirmed our long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Cape Verde at 'B+/B'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that risks posed by the large general government debt stock and twin deficits are broadly balanced by economic growth prospects and still-strong donor support.
Rating Action
On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Cape Verde at 'B+/B'. The outlook is stable.
The transfer and convertibility assessment is unchanged at 'BB'.
* Q4 revenue 3.1 million zlotys ($760,978.96) versus 2.9 million zlotys year ago
* H1 revenue 46.9 million zlotys ($11.51 million) versus 39.9 million zlotys year ago
TORONTO, Feb 15 Canada's main stock index rose for the seventh straight day on Wednesday to set a fresh record high, led by gains for its financial services group after strong economic data from both Canada and the United States.