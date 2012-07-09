(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 09 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Raja Housing Limited's 'Fitch B(ind)' National Long-Term rating with Stable Outlook. The agency has also withdrawn the 'Fitch B(ind)' rating on Raja Housing's INR250m term loan.

The National Long-Term rating has been withdrawn as it is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to its coverage. The instrument rating has been withdrawn as the loan has been repaid in full.

Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Raja Housing.