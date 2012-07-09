(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 09 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Balaji Oil Industries Private Limited's (Balaji) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch B+(ind)' from 'Fitch BB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The downgrade reflects Fitch's expectation that the downward trend in Balaji's financial performance would continue in the near term with the changing business environment for palm oil refiners in India. Balaji is involved in the refining of crude palm oil and the sale of refined palm oil, vanaspathi and bakery shortening.

In financial year ending March 2011 (FY11) Balaji's revenue grew as expected to INR822.1m (FY10: INR649.1m) due to an increase in sales volume and the price of the finished products. However, EBITDA margins contracted to 2.6% (3.7%) due to commodity market pressures. EBITDA interest and bank charges cover (coverage) in FY11 (2.8x) was around FY10 levels (2.3x). Financial leverage (debt/EBITDA) and adjusted financial leverage (including a corporate guarantee to an associate company) increased to 1.5x from 0.8x and 2.4x from 0.8x, respectively. Debt levels increased to INR32.7m from INR19.8m. Unaudited results for H1FY12 indicate revenue of INR386.9m, EBITDA margin of 1.3%, coverage of 1.4x, leverage of 5.9x and adjusted leverage of 7.6x.

Fitch notes that importing refined palm oil in India has become more viable than importing crude palm oil, as the Indonesian government has revised the export duty structure on palm oil in favour of Indonesian refiners from September 2011. This is likely to put more pressure on Balaji's profit margins and continue to keep financial leverage elevated. Balaji has also exhibited a tight liquidity position as shown by its use of ad hoc cash credit limits over the past one year till date but with sanctions in place.

Fitch expects Balaji to realise visibility of profits and stability of margins in the long-term through its backward integration plan. The company is promoting palm seed plantations through an associate entity, which is expected to yield results in the next three years.

Positive rating action may result from EBITDA interest and bank charges cover above 2.0x on a sustained basis. Conversely, EBITDA margins below 1.5% on a sustained basis may result in negative rating action.

Rating actions on Balaji:

- INR1.9m term loans: National Long-Term 'Fitch BB(ind)'; rating withdrawn as the instruments have been fully repaid

- INR30m fund-based working capital limits: downgraded to National Long-Term 'Fitch B+(ind)' from 'Fitch BB(ind)'

- INR305.4m non-fund-based working capital limits (enhanced from INR255.4m): downgraded to National Short-Term 'Fitch A4(ind)' from 'Fitch A4+(ind)'