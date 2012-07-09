(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 09 - Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Vertex Mortgage Services Limited's (VMS) residential primary servicer ratings at 'RPS2-(prime)' and 'RPS2-(subprime)'. Fitch has also removed the ratings from Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

On 22 August 2011 Fitch placed VMS' servicer ratings on RWN following the public announcement of the transfer of db-mortgages, administered by VMS, to another third party servicer. The db portfolio represents approximately 60% of VMS' total servicing portfolio, and Fitch considered the loss of the portfolio to have potentially adverse effects on VMS from an operational perspective.

A key factor in Fitch's affirmation of the ratings was progress with Tesco Bank, which VMS expects to neutralise the db mortgage exit over a period of 12 months, and the recent extension of two existing servicing agreements. These are positive steps to maintaining and growing VMS' servicing portfolio in the medium term while continuing to obtain servicing income in the short term.

The ratings reflect VMS' enhanced training framework, strengthened risk management and several IT developments. In 2011, VMS appointed a dedicated training and competence officer, strengthened the risk and compliance function, enhanced operational risk reporting and continued to demonstrate a commitment to IT development through several enhancements and upgrades to existing systems.

The ratings also take into account the low level of internal audit activity in recent years; however, the Vertex Group consider VMS to be low risk and is satisfied with the number of specific audits which have been undertaken. Fitch notes that no end to end internal audits of VMS have taken place in the past four years. Also, the 2011 ISAE 3402 Type II Service Auditors Assurance Report identified a number of minor exceptions, with an overall Qualified opinion.

As of January 2012, VMS had total assets under management of GBP2.64bn comprising subprime (64%), buy-to-let (32%) and right-to-buy (4%) mortgages, including over 20,000 mortgage loans. VMS administers securitised loans totalling GBP1.75bn, representing 66% of the total portfolio.

Fitch employed its global and UK servicer rating criteria in analysing the servicer's operations and financial condition, with the former criteria including a comparison of similar UK servicers as part of the review process.

