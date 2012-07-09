(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 09 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Semper Finance 2007-1 commercial mortgage-backed floating-rate notes, as follows:

Class A1 (XS0305670308): Paid in Full (PIF)

EUR88,914 A1+ (XS0305670647) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR10,000,000 Class A2 (XS0305670993) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR51,800,000 Class B (XS0305671298) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR51,700,000 Class C (XS0305671454) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR49,100,000 Class D (XS0305672262) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative

EUR20,300,000 Class E (XS0305672692) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative

EUR8,700,000 Class F (XS0305672858): not rated

EUR11,400,000 Class G (XS0305673070): not rated

EUR7,683,722 Threshold Amount: not rated

The affirmations reflect the transaction's broadly stable performance over the past year, combined with the full repayments of a number of loans, as well as significant amounts of scheduled amortisation. Both factors have reduced the outstanding principal balance to EUR351.4m from EUR492.5 as at Fitch's last rating action in July 2011 (initial note issuance was EUR1bn). All principal proceeds were applied sequentially, thereby increasing credit enhancement to all subordinated note classes.

While the reported WA loan-to-value (LTV) has stayed stable at 67% over the past year, the portfolio's weighted average (WA) vacancy rate has improved to 4.1% from 4.2% at Fitch's last review (6.9% at closing). Moreover, the portfolio's WA interest coverage ratio improved to 4.39x from 3.71x from a year ago. Despite these improvements, defaulted reference claims on the reference portfolio have risen to 7.7% of the pool by loan balance, up from 7.1% a year ago, and are now attributable to 24 loans, up from 16 a year ago. Fitch believes that the potential losses from defaulted reference claims are largely offset by the significant portfolio amortisation, which increases credit enhancement and mitigates the risk of collateral underperformance, in particular for the senior classes of notes.

In February 2008, Eurohypo AG ('A-'/Stable/'F1') paid the Class A1 in full for regulatory reasons, by exercising its call option. The execution of the option does not change the risk profile of the remaining notes as it did not reduce the balance of the reference pool on which protection is offered via the issuance.

A performance update will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com.