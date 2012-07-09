(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 09 -

Summary analysis -- Fantasia Holdings Group Co. Ltd. -------------- 09-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: Cayman Islands

Rationale

The rating on China-based property developer Fantasia Holdings Group Co. Ltd. reflects the execution risk associated with the company's business expansion. Fantasia's limited record in developing high-end residential properties, and delays in some of its projects due to regulatory issues also constrain the rating. The company's product diversification and increasing geographical coverage, low-cost land bank and established market position in Chengdu, as well as its focused strategy and reasonable financial management partly mitigate the above weaknesses. We assess Fantasia's business risk profile to be "weak" and its financial risk profile to be "aggressive".

Fantasia faces execution risks during its business expansion, in our opinion. The company expects 57.3% of its property sales in 2012 to come from 13 projects in eight second and lower tier cities other than Shenzhen and Chengdu. It has limited record in some of these projects and cities. Fantasia's sales performance was mixed during the past two years. This is mainly due to slow sales at a major project in Chengdu due to regulatory issues and postponement of sales launches at its two major projects in Shenzhen because of a delay in obtaining presale permits.

We expect Fantasia's property sales to be stable in the next 12 months as two delayed projects in Shenzhen have started to contribute to sales since 2011. More projects are also available for sale in 2012. During the first six months of 2012, the company's contracted sales were Chinese renminbi (RMB) 3.35 billion, or 47% of its full-year sales budget. Under our base-case scenario, we expect Fantasia's ratio of debt to EBTIDA to be 2x-3x in 2012 and its EBITDA interest coverage to be 4x-5x. We estimate that total debt will stay similar to 2011 levels.

Fantasia's somewhat diversified product offerings and increased geographical coverage partly mitigate its execution risk, in our view. The company's land bank is also of low cost. These factors are likely to support stable profitability for the next three to five years.

Fantasia has a reasonable record in both Chengdu and Shenzhen for developing and selling commercial properties. Its more varied product mix, including commercial and residential sales, could provide some flexibility when market conditions shift. We also expect the company to stay focused on its growth strategy and maintain disciplined financial management practices.

Liquidity

In our view, Fantasia's liquidity is "adequate", as defined in our criteria. We estimate that the company's liquidity sources will be more than 1.2x its uses. Our view is based on the following major factors and assumptions:

-- Fantasia will receive about RMB6 billion-RMB7 billion in cash from property sales in 2012.

-- As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company has unrestricted cash of RMB1.27 billion against short-term debt of RMB1.90 billion.

-- It has no committed land premium payable in 2012.

-- The company has some room to cut its budgeted costs for construction and new land acquisitions.

-- We have not factored in potential capital-raising that the company may consider to improve its leverage.

-- We have not included any uncommitted bank lines in liquidity sources because approval is on a case-by-case basis.

At the end of 2011, Fantasia maintained sufficient headroom for its outstanding senior notes' financial covenants (e.g. a fixed-charge coverage ratio of more than 3.5x). We expect the headroom to be sufficient in 2012.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Fantasia's property sales could slip due to continued policy tightening, including home purchase restrictions, in China. The outlook also reflects the uncertainty over the delay in some of Fantasia's projects. We expect the company to stay focused on growth and maintain disciplined financial management. We anticipate that it will maintain "adequate" liquidity while pursuing its business growth.

We may lower the rating if Fantasia's debt-funded growth is more aggressive than our expectation, or its sales or margins are much lower than our projections, such that its EBITDA interest coverage is less than 3x and its debt-to-EBITDA ratio is more than 4.5x on a consistent basis.

We may revise the outlook to stable if Fantasia's sales execution meets our expectation and the company maintains its consistent financial management. Property sales of at least RMB3 billion in the first half of 2012 and gross margin consistently above 40% would indicate such strength.