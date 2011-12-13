(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Fukuoka REIT Corp. (FRC) is a regional J-REIT that invests in properties in the Kyushu region.

-- Amid growing competition in the retail facility market in Fukuoka City, the degree of property and tenant concentration in FRC's portfolio has increased following the J-REIT's purchase of an additional stake in Canal City Hakata, its largest portfolio asset. Nevertheless, FRC owns a portfolio of highly competitive properties and is able to tap into the Fukuoka Jisho Group's superior management expertise, allowing it to maintain relatively high levels of profitability.

-- Despite weakening financial indicators, FRC's portfolio of relatively high quality properties underpins its cash flow to an extent.

-- We have affirmed our 'A-' long-term rating and our 'A-2' short-term rating on FRC. The outlook on the long-term rating remains stable.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its 'A-' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on Fukuoka REIT Corp. (FRC). The outlook on the long-term rating remains stable. The rating affirmations reflect FRC's relatively strong business position, and its moderately conservative financial profile.

FRC has strong recognition in the market as a regional Japanese REIT (J-REIT), supported by its sponsors, which consist of nine leading companies in the Kyushu region as well as the Development Bank of Japan (DBJ; A+/Negative/A-1+). As of the end of the 14th six-month fiscal term (ended Aug. 31, 2011), FRC owned 17 retail facilities, office buildings, and residential properties for lease in Kyushu, primarily in the Fukuoka metropolitan area, with a total purchase price of about JPY149.6 billion. The J-REIT has committed to acquiring two residential properties for lease at about JPY4.1 billion in March 2012.

In March 2011, FRC raised about JPY8.9 billion through an equity offering and acquired Canal City Hakata B (Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City; purchase price: JPY28.7 billion), the section of Canal City Hakata that was owned by the special-purpose company in which FRC held a senior anonymous partnership ("yusen tokumei kumiai") equity interest. With the purchase of Canal City Hakata B, FRC owns virtually all sections of Canal City Hakata other than the Canal City Theater section (total purchase price: JPY75.3 billion). Canal City Hakata's share of FRC's portfolio rose to about 50.3% (based on total purchase price; including Canal City Hakata's office section). This has led to a higher degree of property and tenant concentration in Canal City Hakata, FRC's largest portfolio asset. The proportion of cash flow generated from the hotels in Canal City Hakata to the cash flow generated from its entire portfolio is also increasing. We regard these as potential risk factors for the J-REIT's business operations. Nevertheless, it is our view that these risks are mitigated to a degree because: (1) Canal City Hakata is highly competitive in its submarket; (2) FRC can tap into the superior management expertise of its sponsor, the Fukuoka Jisho Group; and (3) as Canal City Hakata consists of different property types, FRC should continue to enjoy diversified earnings from the property. The competition in the central Hakata area of Fukuoka City is intensifying, due to such factors as the opening of the retail complex JR Hakata City in March 2011, and this has constrained the performance of Canal City Hakata to a degree. Meanwhile, Fukuoka Jisho developed and opened the East Building--an annex facility built on a site adjacent to Canal City Hakata that houses leading retail shops--and this has resulted in an increase in the number of end customers to Canal City Hakata. Efforts are also underway to enhance the value of Canal City Hakata by renovating the facility and replacing tenants. Standard & Poor's regards the performance of Canal City Hakata and its ability to attract end customers as key factors in assessing FRC's credit quality.

The occupancy rate of FRC's portfolio is high, standing at 99.6% as of the end of the 14th fiscal term, and the J-REIT's relatively high quality properties underpin its cash flows to an extent. Although the vacancy rate of office buildings in Fukuoka is trending high, the supply of new office buildings is limited. As such, the profitability of FRC's portfolio is likely to remain at a relatively high level. However, it may be slightly weak for the next year or so, due to the difficult business environment and the relatively low acquisition yield of Canal City Hakata B compared with the average yield of FRC's existing portfolio.

FRC is pursuing a relatively conservative financial strategy and intends to maintain its debt-to-total assets ratio from 35% to 45%, with a maximum limit of 50%. As of the end of the 14th fiscal term, the ratio stood at 44.6% according to FRC's definition, while the J-REIT's debt-to-capital ratio (interest-bearing liabilities including hoshokin liabilities/(interest-bearing liabilities including hoshokin liabilities + net assets), as defined by Standard & Poor's) was about 50% as of the same date. These debt ratios are slightly high, which we regard as a potential risk factor. FRC's interest coverage indicators are slightly weaker than they were in the past, but remain relatively strong. FRC has a degree of financial flexibility. It maintains favorable relationships with sponsors and regional banks in the Kyushu region, and it increased commitment lines from banks to an aggregate of JPY11 billion during the 14th fiscal term.

The stable outlook reflects our view that FRC's portfolio of relatively high quality assets should continue to generate mostly stable profits. Key credit issues include the business environment in the Kyushu region; the degree of concentration in certain properties and tenants; and FRC's debt-to-capital ratio, profitability, and cash flow protection levels. The ratings on FRC may come under downward pressure if the J-REIT uses debt to fund large acquisitions in the future or if the degree of portfolio concentration in specific properties increases further. On the other hand, we may raise the ratings on FRC if we see improvement in portfolio diversification and the J-REIT's financial indicators, as well as if its debt-to-capital ratio declines to around 40%, which is within the conservative range set under its financial policy.

