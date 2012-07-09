(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 09 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Magadh Industries Private Limited (MIND) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch C(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are constrained by regular delays by MIND in servicing its term loan obligations. The delays are caused by a tight liquidity position on account of the working capital intensive nature of MIND's business. The company utilised almost 100% of its working capital limits in the 12 months ended June 2012. However, MIND serviced its debt obligations for June 2012 on time.

A positive rating guideline would be timely debt servicing over the next two quarters.

As per provisional FY12 (year end March) results, revenue was around INR1,641m (FY11: INR1,088m) with EBITDA margins being maintained at FY11 levels of around 5.5%.

MIND manufactures thermo mechanically treated bars at its 125,000 metric tonne per annum facility in Patna (Bihar). The company started commercial production in 2008.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to MIND's bank loans as follows:

- INR251.3m term loans: National Long-Term 'Fitch C(ind)'

- INR320m fund-based limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch C(ind)'