Dec 13-
-- We expect Chinese property developer SIUD's
financial risk profile to remain highly leveraged after its
acquisition of SUD.
-- We are affirming the 'B' long-term corporate credit
rating on SIUD and the 'B-' issue rating on the company's senior
unsecured notes. We are removing all ratings from CreditWatch,
where they were placed with positive implications on April 19,
2011.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations of ongoing
parental support and an improvement in SIUD's financial
performance in 2012.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had
affirmed its 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on Chinese
property developer Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group
Ltd. (SIUD). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we
affirmed the 'B-' issue rating on the company's senior unsecured
notes due 2014. We also affirmed the 'cnBB-' Greater China
credit scale rating on SIUD and the 'cnB+' rating on the
company's senior unsecured notes. We removed all the ratings
from CreditWatch, where they had been placed with positive
implications on April 19, 2011.
The rating action reflects our view that SIUD, after the
consolidation of Shanghai Urban Development (Holdings) Co. Ltd.
(SUD, not rated), will remain highly leveraged in the next year
at least. SIUD completed its acquisition of a 59% stake in SUD
from its parent Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd. (SIHL; not
rated) on Nov. 23, 2011.
"We expect the enlarged company to improve its operating
efficiency through integration, and gradually improve
profitability and financial performance in the next one to two
years," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Steffi Chen. "The
rating affirmation also reflects our expectation of ongoing
implicit support from SIHL and SIUD's improved business risk
profile after acquiring SUD."
In our view, the SUD acquisition has strengthened SIUD's
business risk profile, and to a lesser degree, its financial
risk profile due to SUD's stronger profitability but high
stand-alone debt. The acquisition also improved SIUD's
competitive position in the property development sector. We
believe the deal also improved SIUD's market position in the
Shanghai real estate market, given SUD's stronger brand and
better track record.
"Nevertheless, in our view, SIUD's highly leveraged
financial risk profile continues to limit any rating upside,"
said Ms. Chen. "The company's financial performance has been
weak historically. It has reported losses since 2009. Although
SUD has somewhat stronger credit metrics than SIUD alone, we
expect the enlarged company's credit profile to modestly improve
but remain weak in the next one to two years."
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SIHL will
continue to extend ongoing, implicit operational and financial
support, including liquidity support to SIUD. We also anticipate
that SIUD's financial performance will improve modestly in the
next one to two years.
We may lower the rating if SIUD's financial performance
shows no sign of improvement in 2012, thereby adding pressure to
its cash flow and liquidity position. We may also lower the
rating if parent support weakens, including but not limited to
insufficient and untimely financial assistance when needed.
We may raise the rating if SIUD materially improves its
operating and financial performances, such that its EBITDA
margin improves to more than 15% and EBITDA interest coverage
improves to more than 2x on a sustained basis. We could also
raise the rating if we believe that parent support to SIUD has
increased.
