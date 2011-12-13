(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 13- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today its long-term corporate credit rating
and debt rating on Korea-based paint and building materials manufacturer KCC Corp.
(KCC; BBB/Stable/--) are unaffected by the company's plan to buy shares in Samsung Everland Inc.
(Samsung Everland; not rated).
KCC announced Dec. 12, 2011, that it would acquire a 17% stake in Samsung
Everland for Korean won (KRW) 774 billion. Samsung Everland plays a pivotal
role in Samsung Group's ownership structure, holding 19% of Samsung Life
Insurance Co. Ltd. (not rated). KCC is likely to complete the acquisition by
the end of January 2012.
In our view, KCC's acquisition of shares in Samsung Everland would impair its
financial risk profile somewhat because it would deplete its cash holdings and
might increase its debt. However, we believe that following the acquisition,
the company is likely to maintain a financial risk profile commensurate with
the current rating because we expect it to limit its use of debt to make this
acquisition. In our view, the company is likely to fund the acquisition mostly
with current cash holdings and the disposal of a portion of its equity
investments worth around KRW2 trillion as of Sept. 30, 2011. The company has a
record of funding acquisitions through the sale of equity investments, and it
disposed of a KRW637 billion stake in Mando Corporation (not rated) in July
2011 and a KRW240 billion stake in Hyundai Motor Co. (BBB/Positive/--) in
December 2011 to help with the current acquisition.
Furthermore, we believe the acquisition demonstrates weak corporate governance
at KCC because it lacks a clear rational and it is difficult to assess the
company's future plans for the acquired shares.