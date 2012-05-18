(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based clothing retailer Next plc's (Next) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. The Short-term IDR is affirmed at 'F2'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Stable.

The ratings reflect the company's strong position in a highly competitive and fragmented UK retail clothing market, positive free cash flow (FCF) generation, a strong growing Next Directory division and stable credit metrics. This is balanced with the group's negative like-for-like sales trend in its Next Retail segment in a challenging economic environment. The group's EBIT margin improved to 17.5% in FY12 (28 January 2012) from 16.6% in FY11. In FY13, Fitch expects Next's trading performance and credit metrics to remain stable.

Despite the soaring cotton prices in H111, wage inflation, austerity measures implemented by governments and high unemployment rates, Next's revenue performance was resilient thanks to the solid performance of its directory business. In FY13, Fitch expects Next total revenue growth to remain limited because of the ongoing weak UK consumer confidence negatively impacting demand for the clothing sector.

Next financial metrics have slightly improved over the past four years. Total adjusted net debt/EBITDAR ratio has decreased to 2.4x in FY12 from 2.8x in FY09. Fitch expects that Next's credit metrics are likely to remain stable in the coming years despite a 10% increase in dividend per share from 2013 onwards. The group has expressed that it is its intention to maintain an investment grade credit rating.

The group's liquidity is adequate, it has access to GBP300m (FYE11: GBP295m) of committed bank facilities until December 2016 - with none of the facility drawn as of FYE12 (FYE11: GBP115m). Next continues to generate strong free cash flow, averaging GBP228m during FY09-FY12, and had cash of GBP56m at FYE12. In FY12, Next issued a GBP325m 5.375% bond due October 2021 and redeemed GBP158.2m of its existing 2013 and 2016 bonds. As a result, the remaining outstanding nominal amount of the 2013 bonds is about GBP86m and GBP213m of the 2016 bonds.