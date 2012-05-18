(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 18 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Ideal Energy Projects Limited's (IEPL)
INR11,070m senior project loans to 'Fitch BB-(ind)' from 'Fitch BB+(ind)'. The Outlook is
Negative.
The downgrade reflects IEPL's continuing delay in the commissioning of a 270 MW
coal-based thermal power plant at Nagpur and the consequent estimated cost
overrun of INR 2,840m. The 19% rise in the project cost is also attributed to a
sharp rise in the variable component of the engineering, procurement and
construction contract.
The rating action also reflects the deterioration in the project's credit
quality due to IEPL's inability to conclude long-term off-take arrangements with
end user utilities, as initially envisaged. The Negative Outlook reflects the
continued uncertainty around the long-term sourcing of coal and the manner in
which additional project cost would be funded. Though it is planned to be funded
through a debt/equity mix of 75:25, IEPL has yet to firmly tie up additional
funding even as the project is in advanced stages of construction.
While the initial deadline of December 2011 has been missed, management expects
to commission the plant by June 2012 and achieve commercial operations by
September 2012. The delay has substantially reduced the principal moratorium
available as the debt is scheduled to amortize from March 2013 onwards, leaving
very little headroom for any further delays or ramp-up bottlenecks. Fitch also
notes delays in securing an 11km stretch of land for constructing a railway
siding to transport coal and its cost implications at least in the short term.
Though the company has entered into a power purchase agreement (PPA) with
Reliance Energy Trading Ltd, the absence of long-term power off-take agreements
with end-user utilities will expose the project to revenue risks for both volume
and price. Also, moderate pricing and operational stresses may result in debt
service coverage ratios nearing break-even levels. The prevalent and forecasted
electricity demand-supply imbalances lend weight to the economic argument for
the project. However, this is contingent upon the project securing around 90% of
its coal requirements from domestic sources, which will allow for a reasonable
and competitive cost of generation. Higher capital costs relative to peers,
translating into a higher fixed cost, imply thinner margin available for debt
service.
Fitch expects India's systemic coal shortage to adversely impact cost economics
of the project, even as IEPL has secured a letter of assurance from subsidiaries
of the state-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) for the supply of 1.15 million
tonnes of coal per annum. The burgeoning demand for thermal coal from
incremental coal-based capacity additions, sluggish ramp-up of captive mines and
muted coal production growth at CIL have created an acute shortage of coal in
India. While the company expects to sign a fuel supply agreement (FSA) shortly,
Fitch notes that recent government guidelines for signing FSAs accord priority
to the projects having a long-term power sales agreement with the state
electricity boards.
While importing coal is an alternative, it could impair cost competitiveness of
the project. Fitch notes that the company has not yet made any firm arrangements
for pursuing this option. Also, the fact that the plant is located around 700km
from the nearest port presents a logistical challenge besides adding to the
cost. Plant design limitations also prevent the seamless blending by imported
coal.
The bank debt's variable interest rate (currently 13.5%), linked to the prime
lending rate, potentially adds to volatility of cash flows. A debt service
reserve account, covering three months of principal and interest, to be funded
as a part of project cost provides only limited cushion.
The rating may be further downgraded in case of any further cost and time
overruns, IEPL's inability to tie-up additional financing, and the project's
failure to secure long-term and cost-efficient fuel supply. The credit quality
can improve if the revised commercial operations date is achieved, FSAs are
signed and PPAs with strong counterparties are executed.
IEPL is an SPV, incorporated to develop a coal-fired subcritical
technology-based thermal power plant. It is sponsored by Ideal Toll and
Infrastructure Pvt Ltd., which holds 31.72% of the equity with the rest being
held by individual founder shareholders (The Mhaiskars).