(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 18 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Ideal Energy Projects Limited's (IEPL) INR11,070m senior project loans to 'Fitch BB-(ind)' from 'Fitch BB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Negative.

The downgrade reflects IEPL's continuing delay in the commissioning of a 270 MW coal-based thermal power plant at Nagpur and the consequent estimated cost overrun of INR 2,840m. The 19% rise in the project cost is also attributed to a sharp rise in the variable component of the engineering, procurement and construction contract.

The rating action also reflects the deterioration in the project's credit quality due to IEPL's inability to conclude long-term off-take arrangements with end user utilities, as initially envisaged. The Negative Outlook reflects the continued uncertainty around the long-term sourcing of coal and the manner in which additional project cost would be funded. Though it is planned to be funded through a debt/equity mix of 75:25, IEPL has yet to firmly tie up additional funding even as the project is in advanced stages of construction.

While the initial deadline of December 2011 has been missed, management expects to commission the plant by June 2012 and achieve commercial operations by September 2012. The delay has substantially reduced the principal moratorium available as the debt is scheduled to amortize from March 2013 onwards, leaving very little headroom for any further delays or ramp-up bottlenecks. Fitch also notes delays in securing an 11km stretch of land for constructing a railway siding to transport coal and its cost implications at least in the short term.

Though the company has entered into a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Reliance Energy Trading Ltd, the absence of long-term power off-take agreements with end-user utilities will expose the project to revenue risks for both volume and price. Also, moderate pricing and operational stresses may result in debt service coverage ratios nearing break-even levels. The prevalent and forecasted electricity demand-supply imbalances lend weight to the economic argument for the project. However, this is contingent upon the project securing around 90% of its coal requirements from domestic sources, which will allow for a reasonable and competitive cost of generation. Higher capital costs relative to peers, translating into a higher fixed cost, imply thinner margin available for debt service.

Fitch expects India's systemic coal shortage to adversely impact cost economics of the project, even as IEPL has secured a letter of assurance from subsidiaries of the state-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) for the supply of 1.15 million tonnes of coal per annum. The burgeoning demand for thermal coal from incremental coal-based capacity additions, sluggish ramp-up of captive mines and muted coal production growth at CIL have created an acute shortage of coal in India. While the company expects to sign a fuel supply agreement (FSA) shortly, Fitch notes that recent government guidelines for signing FSAs accord priority to the projects having a long-term power sales agreement with the state electricity boards.

While importing coal is an alternative, it could impair cost competitiveness of the project. Fitch notes that the company has not yet made any firm arrangements for pursuing this option. Also, the fact that the plant is located around 700km from the nearest port presents a logistical challenge besides adding to the cost. Plant design limitations also prevent the seamless blending by imported coal.

The bank debt's variable interest rate (currently 13.5%), linked to the prime lending rate, potentially adds to volatility of cash flows. A debt service reserve account, covering three months of principal and interest, to be funded as a part of project cost provides only limited cushion.

The rating may be further downgraded in case of any further cost and time overruns, IEPL's inability to tie-up additional financing, and the project's failure to secure long-term and cost-efficient fuel supply. The credit quality can improve if the revised commercial operations date is achieved, FSAs are signed and PPAs with strong counterparties are executed.

IEPL is an SPV, incorporated to develop a coal-fired subcritical technology-based thermal power plant. It is sponsored by Ideal Toll and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd., which holds 31.72% of the equity with the rest being held by individual founder shareholders (The Mhaiskars).