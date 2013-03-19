BRIEF-Agility Health enters into amended agreement to acquire Medic Holdings
* Agility Health enters into amended and restated definitive agreement to acquire Medic Holdings Corp. and completes shares for services transaction
LONDON, March 19 The chief executive of British chip designer ARM Holdings Warren East is retiring after nearly twelve years in the role, the company said on Tuesday.
He will step down on July 1, making way for new CEO Simon Seagars, the current group president, who has been at ARM since 1991.
The British firm has seen strong share performance in recent years, on buoyant demand for its processors, used in smartphones and tablets.
* Middlesex Water Co - for three month period ended december 31, 2016, operating revenues were $31.8 million, up 2.9%
FRANKFURT, March 3 Deutsche Bank is preparing for a potential capital increase of about 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), it said in a statement on Friday.