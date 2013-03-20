BRIEF-EPR Properties Q4 non-gaap FFO per share $1.25
* EPR Properties reports fourth quarter and 2016 year-end results
Titlos plc
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* EPR Properties reports fourth quarter and 2016 year-end results
NEW YORK, Feb 28 The case for raising U.S. interest rates has become "a lot more compelling" since the November election given rising confidence and expectations for fiscal stimulus, New York Fed President William Dudley, among the most influential U.S. central bankers, said on Tuesday.
* Announced a Q3 (for period to 31 december 2016) cash dividend for 2017 financial year of 1.525 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: