(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 18 - The slow upward trajectory in late-pays continued this past month for U.S. CREL CDO
delinquencies, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.
U.S. CREL CDO delinquencies rose slightly in April to 13.9% from 13.6% in March, according
to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.
New delinquent assets in April consisted of the following:
--Four matured balloon loan interests; and
--Two newly credit impaired CMBS bonds.
Offsetting these new delinquencies were nine assets that were removed from the index last
month. These included four assets disposed of at a loss, two modified/extended loans, and three
securities no longer impaired. CREL CDO asset managers reported approximately $28 million in
realized losses in April.
