BRIEF-Penske Automotive acquires Jaguar and Land Rover dealerships in Paramus, New Jersey
* Penske Automotive Group Inc - acquisition of Jaguar and Land Rover dealerships in Paramus, New Jersey from Prestige Family of Fine Cars
Star Energy Geothermal (Wayang Windu) Limited.
* Penske Automotive Group Inc - acquisition of Jaguar and Land Rover dealerships in Paramus, New Jersey from Prestige Family of Fine Cars
* Enteromedics Inc says on December 31, 2016, company's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $3.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Beigene and Guangzhou development district establish joint venture to build Biologics manufacturing facility