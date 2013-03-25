BRIEF-Navistar International Q1 loss per share $0.76
* On track to achieve internal plan that supports full-year guidance
Nexen Inc
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* On track to achieve internal plan that supports full-year guidance
LISBON, March 7 The sale of Portugal's Novo Banco should be concluded in coming weeks after exclusive negotiations with U.S. private equity firm Lone Star, Finance Minister Mario Centeno said on Tuesday.
* FY sales of 260,403.24 euros ($275,272.27) (previous year: 231,494.07 euros), a net profit for the year of 167,950.64 euros (previous year: net profit of 89,635.46 euros) Source text - http://bit.ly/2lY5drW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9460 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)