Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 18 -
Overview
-- U.S.-based Appleton Papers Inc. announced that it intends to merge with unrated Hicks Acquisition Co. II Inc.
-- In our view, the business combination will enhance Appleton's liquidity profile and will enable the company to repay high cost debt.
-- We are placing our ratings on Appleton, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications.
-- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch on or before the proposed July 2012 closing date, with the potential for a one-notch upgrade if we view it likely that leverage will drop and remain below 5x EBITDA.
Rating Action
On May 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on U.S.-based Appleton Papers, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows Appleton Papers' announcement that it intends to merge with Hicks Acquisition Co. II Inc. (unrated entity), a special-purpose acquisition company. The combined company will be renamed "Appvion" and will be listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the symbol "APVN".
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
BOSTON/SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 3 Shares sold in a $3 billion initial public offering by the parent of Snapchat will lack voting power, testing the commitment of big asset managers in their recent fight for investor rights.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: