May 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has published a commentary article discussing the role of credit ratings in the financial system, and how certain misuses have distorted that role.

"The role of credit ratings in the financial system is to reduce the knowledge gap, or 'information asymmetry,' between issuers and investors," said Mark Adelson, Senior Research Fellow at Standard & Poor's. "In doing so, they allow markets to function more smoothly by helping investors differentiate stronger credits from weaker ones."

Credit ratings and their underlying analyses are themselves information products: Credit ratings are independent opinions about the creditworthiness of issuers and securities.

"Investors can make best use of them when they use credit ratings as a complement to their own analysis," Mr. Adelson said. "When used in such a fashion, credit ratings can properly fulfill their role in reducing information asymmetry."

However, when market participants use credit ratings in ways for which they were not designed, the result can be an increase in information asymmetry. Misuses of ratings--including "rating shopping" by issuers, the regulatory use of ratings, and the use of ratings as a substitute for an investor's own analysis--have all contributed to distortions of a credit rating's true role.

"The hope is that greater understanding of what credit ratings really are and what they aim to do can benefit all market participants and create a stronger, more efficient financial system," Mr. Adelson said.

The full report, "The Role Of Credit Ratings In The Financial System," was published May 17, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, at www.globalcreditportal.com, and on Standard & Poor's Web site, at www.standardandpoors.com.