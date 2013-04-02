BRIEF-Euronext announces quarterly revision of French indices
* Soitec SA and Tarkett SA to be included in the CAC Mid 60 index
Yingde Gases Group Company
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Soitec SA and Tarkett SA to be included in the CAC Mid 60 index
WASHINGTON, March 9 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday called on Congress to raise the federal debt ceiling at the "earliest opportunity" as the Treasury announced the first of several expected cash management measures to avoid a U.S. default.
WASHINGTON, March 9 EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said on Thursday he is not convinced that carbon dioxide from human activity is the main driver of climate change and said he wants Congress to weigh in on whether CO2 is a harmful pollutant that should be regulated.