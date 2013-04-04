UPDATE 6-Medical providers oppose Trump-backed health plan, Democrats take aim
* Doctors, hospital groups oppose the proposals (Adds session going late into night, White House official, paragraphs 2, 13, 15)
Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK)
* Doctors, hospital groups oppose the proposals (Adds session going late into night, White House official, paragraphs 2, 13, 15)
* Hydro one restores power to more than 48,000 customers; 20,000 remain without power
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03092017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: LIC Chairman V.K. Sharma, IRDAI Chairman T.S. Vijayan and general insurance company heads at FICCI organised insurance conference in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament