UPDATE 2-IMF raises jitters over NZ's high debt levels, recommends cenbank toolkit upgrade
* Debt-to-income limits should be available to cenbank - IMF official (Adds context, IMF quotes, household debt figures)
China Resources Land Limited
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Debt-to-income limits should be available to cenbank - IMF official (Adds context, IMF quotes, household debt figures)
TOKYO, March 7 Nomura Holdings Inc will promote company veteran Toshio Morita to the role of president of its Nomura Securities subsidiary, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* EGM approves capital increase to 3.10 billion riyals from 2.58 billion riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2lyBs4J) Further company coverage: