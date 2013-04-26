BRIEF-Zinc One, Forrester signs definitive agreement to establish Zinc focused exploration, development company
* Zinc One and Forrester sign definitive agreement to establish a zinc focused exploration and development company
Deutsche Telekom AG & MetroPCS Wireless Inc
March 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
* Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment Group, Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates