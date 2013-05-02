Sunrun 4th-qtr profit tops estimates, growth to slow in '17
March 8 Sunrun Inc on Wednesday reported a quarterly net profit that topped Wall Street estimates thanks in part to cost cuts and said growth in its solar systems would slow this year.
LONDON May 2 Europe's top oil company Royal Dutch Shell said on Thursday that its chief executive since 2009, Peter Voser, would retire next year as it reported first quarter results that beat expectations.
Shell, the last of the western world's top four oil companies to report results, joined its peers in delivering a result that topped market expectations, thanks in part to strong refining and trading performances, and despite production troubles in Nigeria.
Adjusted net profit on a current cost of supply basis rose to $7.5 billion in the quarter from $7.3 billion a year ago and compared with expectations of around $6.5 billion.
HOUSTON, March 8 The sharp fall in oil prices on Wednesday is temporary and the price should go up if the world's top producers stick to their agreement to curb output, the energy minister for the United Arab Emirates said.
BRASILIA, March 8 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA is "completely confident" its financial reporting is in line with regulation, the company's chief financial officer said on Wednesday, after Brazil's CVM market regulator questioned its hedging practices.