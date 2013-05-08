BRIEF-Euronext announces quarterly revision of Belgian indices
* Announces quarterly review of the BEL 20, BEL Mid and BEL small indices
PT Adaro Indonesia (Adaro)
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Announces quarterly review of the BEL 20, BEL Mid and BEL small indices
* Marco Malcontenti resigns from his position as deputy CEO and CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signs a purchase agreement for a shopping center in the Czech Republic and approves a capital increase excluding subscription rights of up to 4.7 million new shares