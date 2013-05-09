LONDON May 9 Investment banks Deutsche Bank
and Morgan Stanley have resigned as corporate
brokers to London-listed Kazakh miner ENRC, two sources
with direct knowledge of the matter said.
ENRC is facing allegations of illegal payments and fraud at
its African and Kazakh operations, and Britain's Serious Fraud
Office has launched a criminal investigation. It has also been
weighed down by governance worries.
Its trio of founder billionaires is considering a buyout of
shares held by minority investors.
The banks and ENRC all declined to comment.