UPDATE 1-Hong Kong Uber drivers found guilty of unlawful commercial car hire
* Rare criminal case against Uber drivers (Adds sentencing, Uber and judge's quotes, reaction)
Eletropaulo Metropolitana de Eletricidade de Sao Paulo S.A
* Rare criminal case against Uber drivers (Adds sentencing, Uber and judge's quotes, reaction)
March 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co says: