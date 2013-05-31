BRIEF-Cleantech Invest portfolio company starts 2nd project with Chinese BOE Group
* Says its portfolio company Enersize starts second project with Chinese flat screen manufacturer BOE
Metso Corporation
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Says its portfolio company Enersize starts second project with Chinese flat screen manufacturer BOE
* reported HEPS for six months ended 31 December 2016 is expected to be between 852.3 cents and 887.5 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, March 7 Swedish mutual insurance company Folksam has sold 25.6 million shares in Swedbank , or 2.3 percent of the total Swedbank share capital, for about $622 million, it said late on Monday.