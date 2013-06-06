UPDATE 2-TD reports quarterly earnings ahead of market forecasts
* Lifts dividend, plans to buy back shares (Adds comments from Chief Financial Officer, analyst)
Singapore
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Lifts dividend, plans to buy back shares (Adds comments from Chief Financial Officer, analyst)
DUBAI, March 2 Kuwait has chosen a consortium led by National Investment Co to advise on an initial public offer of shares in the Az-Zour North One power scheme, state news agency KUNA said on Thursday.
LONDON, March 2 Exploiting loopholes in European Union rules could bar Britain from accessing the bloc's securities markets after Brexit, a senior member of the European Parliament said on Thursday.