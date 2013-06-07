S.Korea end-Feb foreign reserves slip as assets in euro, pound decline

SEOUL, March 6 South Korea's foreign exchange reserves edged down to $373.91 billion in February from a three-month high a month earlier, the central bank said on Monday. The Bank of Korea said the reserves declined by $130 million in February from $374.04 billion in January as declines in the pound and the euro reduced the value of assets held in those currencies when converted into the dollar. South Korea had the world's eighth-largest foreign exchange reserves as of F