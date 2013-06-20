BRIEF-Steel Partners proposes to buy remaining shares of Handy & Harman
* Makes proposal to acquire remaining shares it does not own of handy & harman ltd.
Brenntag AG
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Makes proposal to acquire remaining shares it does not own of handy & harman ltd.
* Launches talks with Locum SA to sell 99.81 percent of its unit, Gold Investments Sp z o.o. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On March 3, 2017, entered into waiver and amendment no. 11 with Wells Fargo Bank NA - SEC filing